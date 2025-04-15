Rep. Jefferson Shreve Purchases Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Akamai Technologies stock on March 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AKAM opened at $74.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.51 and a twelve month high of $106.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.33). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 20.9% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,893 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 83.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 77,443 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $7,818,000 after purchasing an additional 35,142 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 3.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,406 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 8.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,235 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 5.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,197,009 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $423,066,000 after acquiring an additional 202,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 37,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.58 per share, for a total transaction of $2,997,778.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,342 shares in the company, valued at $10,929,676.36. This trade represents a 37.79 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $323,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,074.12. This represents a 13.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,394 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,323 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AKAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TD Cowen lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.55.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

