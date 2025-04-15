Rep. Jefferson Shreve Sells Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stock

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Nucor stock on March 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

Nucor Price Performance

NUE opened at $110.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $97.59 and a 1 year high of $197.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.67.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.28. Nucor had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 6.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus set a $155.00 target price on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nucor from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $164.00 price target on Nucor in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.11.

Institutional Trading of Nucor

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Nucor by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

