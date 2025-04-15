Rep. Jefferson Shreve Sells Off Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in ITT stock on March 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Get ITT alerts:

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

ITT Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $126.88 on Tuesday. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.64 and a 52-week high of $161.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.38 and a 200-day moving average of $144.21.

ITT Increases Dividend

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. ITT had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 18.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.351 per share. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ITT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of ITT from $179.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of ITT from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ITT from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on ITT from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.57.

Read Our Latest Report on ITT

Institutional Trading of ITT

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ITT during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,433,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,762,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ITT by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 931,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $133,056,000 after acquiring an additional 360,123 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in ITT by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,564,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $652,237,000 after buying an additional 326,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 13,886.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 214,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,693,000 after acquiring an additional 212,873 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Email [email protected] to notify us of updates to this biography.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

About ITT

(Get Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.