Rep. Jefferson Shreve Sells Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Coinbase Global stock on March 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 3/31/2025.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $176.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 3.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.29. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.58 and a fifty-two week high of $349.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $2.93. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 20.64%. On average, analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COIN shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $363.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Coinbase Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.74.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 168.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,089 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 16,363 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth $3,866,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $591,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 219.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,648 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $9,558,000 after purchasing an additional 36,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.87, for a total value of $1,521,159.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,554,708.90. The trade was a 3.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.99, for a total transaction of $6,774,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,540.74. This trade represents a 97.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 182,767 shares of company stock valued at $48,326,134. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

