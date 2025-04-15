Rep. Jefferson Shreve Unloads IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Stock

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in IDEX stock on March 31st.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 3/31/2025.

IDEX Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $169.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.53. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $153.36 and a 52 week high of $238.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. IDEX had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 16.08%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IEX shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on IDEX from $264.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on IDEX from $256.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on IDEX from $256.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEX

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in IDEX by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in IDEX by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,177,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,603,000 after purchasing an additional 14,360 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in IDEX by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IDEX by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,339,000 after purchasing an additional 23,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Email [email protected] to notify us of updates to this biography.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

