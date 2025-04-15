Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.63.

Several research firms recently commented on QSR. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Argus upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

In other news, insider Duncan Fulton sold 15,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $998,055.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,095.04. This represents a 26.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 93,619 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.35, for a total value of $5,837,144.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 848,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,908,838.30. This represents a 9.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 278,716 shares of company stock worth $17,740,281 in the last three months. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 9,496 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

QSR opened at $62.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $58.71 and a 12-month high of $77.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.63.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.29). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.15%. Equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

