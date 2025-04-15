Reviewing Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) & Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII)

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) and Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Digimarc has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sharing Economy International has a beta of -2.89, indicating that its stock price is 389% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.8% of Digimarc shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Sharing Economy International shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.3% of Digimarc shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sharing Economy International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digimarc $38.42 million 6.50 -$45.96 million ($1.83) -6.33 Sharing Economy International $320,000.00 0.00 -$4.15 million N/A N/A

This table compares Digimarc and Sharing Economy International”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Sharing Economy International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Digimarc.

Profitability

This table compares Digimarc and Sharing Economy International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digimarc -104.84% -41.67% -34.11% Sharing Economy International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Digimarc and Sharing Economy International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digimarc 0 1 1 0 2.50 Sharing Economy International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Digimarc presently has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 150.22%. Given Digimarc’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Digimarc is more favorable than Sharing Economy International.

Summary

Digimarc beats Sharing Economy International on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle. Its solutions are used in various application solutions, such as sorting of consumer-packaged goods in recycling streams. The company offers its solutions through its sales personnel and business partners. Digimarc Corporation was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Beaverton, Oregon.

About Sharing Economy International

Sharing Economy International Inc. focuses on the development of sharing economy platforms and related rental businesses. The company operates rental stations that offer power banks for mobile charging on-demand and other items; and provision of consulting and office support services. It also engages in the real estate and property management businesses; provision of management services; online media and advertising business; and production of films. In addition, the company develops and operates a sharing economy mobile platform for courier services; develops an interactive virtual tour of a physical space using a mobile phone camera; operates online platforms; and operates a bike sharing mobile app, as well as provides licensing services. Sharing Economy International Inc. was formerly known as Cleantech Solutions International, Inc. and changed its name to Sharing Economy International Inc. in January 2018. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Tuen Mun, Hong Kong.

