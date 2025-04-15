Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Revvity were worth $5,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Revvity by 3,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Revvity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Revvity by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Revvity by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Revvity by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RVTY opened at $97.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.07. Revvity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.61 and a twelve month high of $129.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 9.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.67%.

In other news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 15,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $1,922,494.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,782. This represents a 31.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RVTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Revvity from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Revvity from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Revvity in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Revvity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revvity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.75.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

