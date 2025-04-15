RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Shares Up 1.7% – Still a Buy?

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.96 and last traded at $11.94. 34,267 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 63,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.74.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average of $13.15.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.0674 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.26%.
RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at December 31, 2023, our portfolio is comprised of 188 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 32.6 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 9 development properties.
