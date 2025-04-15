Roth Capital Has Negative Forecast for Lovesac Q1 Earnings

Get Lovesac alerts:

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lovesac in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 9th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.98) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.83). The consensus estimate for Lovesac’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Lovesac’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on LOVE. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Lovesac in a report on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Lovesac from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Lovesac from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Lovesac from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

LOVE opened at $19.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.27. The company has a market capitalization of $296.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 3.08. Lovesac has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $39.49.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 10th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.33. Lovesac had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $241.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Lovesac’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lovesac during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Lovesac by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lovesac by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lovesac by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Albert Jack Krause sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $789,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 147,849 shares in the company, valued at $3,892,864.17. This represents a 16.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

