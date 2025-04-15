RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.10.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on RPM International from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of RPM International from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of RPM International from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Fermium Researc upgraded shares of RPM International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th.

RPM International Stock Performance

Shares of RPM opened at $105.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. RPM International has a 52-week low of $95.28 and a 52-week high of $141.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.16. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.15). RPM International had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that RPM International will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 40.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPM International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RPM International by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its holdings in RPM International by 829.8% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 148.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

