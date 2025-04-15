RTX (RTX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect RTX to post earnings of $1.34 per share and revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.150 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. On average, analysts expect RTX to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RTX Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE RTX opened at $129.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.68. The stock has a market cap of $172.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. RTX has a 12 month low of $99.07 and a 12 month high of $136.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

RTX Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. RTX’s payout ratio is 70.99%.

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $1,813,226.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,750.45. This represents a 24.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,569,126.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,625,382.88. The trade was a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,831 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,302 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RTX

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RTX stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on RTX from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.73.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

