Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 719,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,810 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Rubrik worth $47,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Rubrik by 8,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Rubrik during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rubrik during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Rubrik by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Rubrik Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RBRK opened at $59.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.35. Rubrik, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.34 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rubrik ( NYSE:RBRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.13 million. Rubrik’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RBRK shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Rubrik from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Rubrik from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Rubrik from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Rubrik from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rubrik has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,342.80. This represents a 94.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,484 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total value of $1,838,919.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 121,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,896,626.47. This trade represents a 21.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 504,706 shares of company stock worth $33,500,418.

Rubrik Profile

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

