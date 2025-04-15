Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 69,241 Shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) by 67.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 171,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,241 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Origin Bancorp were worth $5,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Origin Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 977,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,527,000 after buying an additional 15,196 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 844,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,309 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,654,000 after purchasing an additional 9,435 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 600,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,005,000 after purchasing an additional 61,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 456,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,196,000 after purchasing an additional 110,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on OBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Origin Bancorp from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Raymond James cut Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Origin Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OBK opened at $29.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $925.76 million, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.78. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.69 and a 12 month high of $41.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.88 and a 200-day moving average of $34.73.

Origin Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.