Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 9,895 Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 118.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,895 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Flutter Entertainment were worth $4,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 181.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,581,000 after buying an additional 43,829 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in Flutter Entertainment by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 214,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,462,000 after purchasing an additional 86,801 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Flutter Entertainment by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 30,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,817,000 after purchasing an additional 14,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $18,106,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to an “add” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Citizens Jmp decreased their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $328.00 to $317.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $301.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.06.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance

FLUT stock opened at $232.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion and a PE ratio of 1,056.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.33. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 12-month low of $174.03 and a 12-month high of $299.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeremy Peter Jackson sold 25,027 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.96, for a total value of $6,556,072.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,148 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,930.08. The trade was a 54.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amy Howe sold 11,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $3,077,547.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,396,130.50. This trade represents a 15.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Flutter Entertainment Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

