Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 46,682 Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,682 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Renasant were worth $5,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Renasant alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Renasant by 26.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,369,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,522,000 after acquiring an additional 705,344 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Renasant by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after buying an additional 117,950 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Renasant by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,018,000 after buying an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Renasant by 122.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 15,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on RNST shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Renasant in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens raised their price target on Renasant from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Renasant from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Renasant from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Renasant presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Renasant news, CAO Kelly Hutcheson sold 1,310 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $48,103.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,757.92. The trade was a 6.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ RNST opened at $27.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.93. Renasant Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $39.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Renasant Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.91%.

Renasant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.