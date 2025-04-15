Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,960 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $4,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,285,000 after buying an additional 7,585 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 20,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $1,266,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CPK opened at $134.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.66. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52 week low of $98.32 and a 52 week high of $134.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.34.

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.04). Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPK. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chesapeake Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.67.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

