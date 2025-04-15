Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 554,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 103,587 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $5,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HLX. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 19,315 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,282,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,590,000 after acquiring an additional 396,666 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 121,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Down 0.3 %

HLX stock opened at $6.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $983.43 million, a P/E ratio of 162.29 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.08. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $13.05.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $355.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.66 million. Analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

