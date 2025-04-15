Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $5,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth $65,828,000. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth $61,697,000. Dudley & Shanley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 5,118.4% during the 4th quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 268,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,100,000 after purchasing an additional 263,600 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,471,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth about $13,865,000. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Donaldson Stock Performance

NYSE DCI opened at $63.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.78. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.45 and a fifty-two week high of $78.95. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.32 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 29.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on DCI. StockNews.com lowered Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Donaldson from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Donaldson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $1,972,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 28,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,279.48. The trade was a 50.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Owens sold 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,159,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,656.92. The trade was a 48.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,164,799. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

