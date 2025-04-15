Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.71 Million Holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) by 72.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,371 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 89,745 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Argan were worth $4,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Argan alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGX. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Argan by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 29,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argan in the fourth quarter worth $456,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Argan by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Argan by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 6,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Argan by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,156,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Argan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th.

Argan Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE AGX opened at $147.73 on Tuesday. Argan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $191.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.50 and a 200-day moving average of $138.47. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.45.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The construction company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $232.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.50 million. Argan had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Argan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.55%.

Argan Profile

(Free Report)

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.