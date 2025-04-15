Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.95 Million Position in Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,412,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,917 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.83% of Aris Mining worth $4,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Aris Mining by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,687,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,940,000 after purchasing an additional 751,473 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Aris Mining by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 821,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 344,179 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Aris Mining by 196.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 430,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 285,222 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Aris Mining by 60.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 540,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 203,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Aris Mining by 55.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 411,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 146,580 shares during the last quarter. 35.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARMN stock opened at $5.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.12. Aris Mining Co. has a 12 month low of $3.29 and a 12 month high of $5.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.43 million, a P/E ratio of -271.00 and a beta of -0.46.

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022.

