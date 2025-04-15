Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.05 Million Stock Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,416 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,851 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $5,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 181.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 548.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LFUS shares. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.00.

Littelfuse Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $159.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.01 and its 200-day moving average is $233.31. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $142.10 and a one year high of $275.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.22%.

About Littelfuse

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.