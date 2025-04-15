Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.26 Million Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,977 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 29,418 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $5,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 59,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 16,597 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 58,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Antero Resources by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Williams Trading set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.44.

Antero Resources Price Performance

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $33.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.57 and a beta of 3.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $24.53 and a 1-year high of $42.63.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 2.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $7,952,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,568,000. This represents a 10.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.