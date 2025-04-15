Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.32 Million Stock Holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 569,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,435 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.55% of ProPetro worth $5,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get ProPetro alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 205.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in ProPetro by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in ProPetro by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in ProPetro in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in ProPetro by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ProPetro Trading Up 4.0 %

PUMP opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.26. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.17. The company has a market cap of $536.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ProPetro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ProPetro from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ProPetro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

View Our Latest Report on PUMP

About ProPetro

(Free Report)

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.