Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.38 Million Stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 122,448 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $5,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 78,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 168,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 118,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HCSG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

NASDAQ HCSG opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $12.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.10. The company has a market cap of $719.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.62.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 11.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

