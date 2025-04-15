Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.45 Million Stock Position in The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,328 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $5,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPB. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,593.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,904,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,005 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 161.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 186,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,801,000 after purchasing an additional 115,122 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth $1,062,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 147,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 84,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,787,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,860,000 after buying an additional 21,849 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Charles A. Brawley III sold 2,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $99,994.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,727.70. The trade was a 6.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of CPB opened at $38.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.96. The Campbell Soup Company has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $52.81.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Campbell Soup Company will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPB has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

