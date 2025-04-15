Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.59 Million Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,768 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Generac were worth $5,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,229,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $614,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Generac by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 14,811 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,425,000 after purchasing an additional 54,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 48,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 18,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total value of $725,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,129,498.75. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Generac Stock Performance

GNRC opened at $113.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.50 and a 52-week high of $195.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.76 and its 200-day moving average is $154.87.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 18.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GNRC. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America started coverage on Generac in a report on Monday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.60.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

