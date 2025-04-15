Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.61 Million Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,751 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $5,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter worth $601,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth $59,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 108,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,413,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.00.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 6.7 %

CRL stock opened at $106.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 709.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.45. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.86 and a twelve month high of $254.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster bought 6,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $165.01 per share, with a total value of $1,002,435.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 183,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,302,271.39. The trade was a 3.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $715,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,112.50. This represents a 18.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.