Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,746 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Jasper Therapeutics were worth $5,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JSPR. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $722,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 208.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 12.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 23,564 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JSPR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Jasper Therapeutics from $68.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Jasper Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

NASDAQ:JSPR opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.16. Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.13 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.55.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.35). On average, research analysts forecast that Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.47 EPS for the current year.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

