Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,987 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.62% of The Pennant Group worth $5,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PNTG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The Pennant Group by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,261,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,977,000 after acquiring an additional 223,919 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 2,635.6% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,198,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,859 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Pennant Group by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,362,000 after buying an additional 85,496 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The Pennant Group by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 414,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,002,000 after buying an additional 36,100 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Pennant Group by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after acquiring an additional 41,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of The Pennant Group stock opened at $26.03 on Tuesday. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.37 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $903.81 million, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PNTG shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Pennant Group in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of The Pennant Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PNTG

The Pennant Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.