Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 69,487 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 163.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,044 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,487 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Synovus Financial worth $5,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Synovus Financial by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SNV stock opened at $40.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.44 and a 12-month high of $59.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.84.

Synovus Financial Increases Dividend

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $580.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.83 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 14.70%. Synovus Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Synovus Financial from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $60.50 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.