Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,386,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268,917 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kaltura were worth $5,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kaltura by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,268,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kaltura by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,001,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 11,203 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Kaltura during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kaltura by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 12,969 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Kaltura by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 15,944 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO John N. Doherty sold 17,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $29,350.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,534,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,593,845.80. This represents a 1.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,496 shares of company stock valued at $317,790. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kaltura Stock Down 0.5 %

KLTR opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $300.57 million, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.17. Kaltura, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $2.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Kaltura had a negative return on equity of 126.99% and a negative net margin of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $45.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.36 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Kaltura in a report on Friday, March 14th.

About Kaltura

Kaltura, Inc provides various software-as-a-service (SaaS) products and solutions and a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T); and Media and Telecom (M&T).

Recommended Stories

