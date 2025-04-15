Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 75.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,842 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $5,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 225.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 316.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.47. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $23.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

