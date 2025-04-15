Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,721 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Arrow Electronics worth $5,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,166,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. May Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $626,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $100.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.50 and a 12-month high of $137.80.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.17. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 9.69%. Equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, Director William F. Austen purchased 1,900 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.12 per share, for a total transaction of $197,828.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,174.96. The trade was a 31.89 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.11, for a total value of $39,574.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,658.39. The trade was a 18.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

