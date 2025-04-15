Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,143 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $4,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Primerica alerts:

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PRI. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 108.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,635 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Primerica by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 696,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,807,000 after acquiring an additional 25,951 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Primerica by 52.7% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 2.2% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 21.3% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRI shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Primerica from $313.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Primerica from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Primerica from $313.00 to $304.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primerica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.14.

Insider Activity at Primerica

In other news, insider Nicholas Adam Jendusa sold 234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total transaction of $65,555.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $56,030. This represents a 53.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.90, for a total transaction of $565,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,852.90. The trade was a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,575 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of PRI stock opened at $257.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $278.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.03. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.76 and a 12 month high of $307.91.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.22. Primerica had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 31.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.25%.

About Primerica

(Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.