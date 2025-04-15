Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 18,952 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,443 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,952 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $5,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $42,050,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 744,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,246,000 after buying an additional 138,734 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,812,000 after buying an additional 136,507 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,080,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 155,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,132,000 after acquiring an additional 79,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Up 2.3 %

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $63.45 on Tuesday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $54.68 and a one year high of $91.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.68 and its 200 day moving average is $78.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 49.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.36. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TCBI

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.60 per share, for a total transaction of $156,492.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 180,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,992,646.80. This trade represents a 3.24 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 29,402 shares of company stock worth $653,787. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.