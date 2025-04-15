Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 20,042 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,042 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of Goosehead Insurance worth $5,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 462.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GSHD shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.10.

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $110.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.48. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52 week low of $50.47 and a 52 week high of $130.39.

Insider Activity at Goosehead Insurance

In other news, Director Thomas Mcconnon sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total transaction of $24,876,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 339,008 shares in the company, valued at $41,138,620.80. The trade was a 37.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 43,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total value of $5,281,283.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,990,406.18. This represents a 24.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 308,812 shares of company stock valued at $37,392,258 over the last ninety days. 48.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.