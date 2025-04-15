Salazar Resources (CVE:SRL) Trading 23.5% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Salazar Resources Limited (CVE:SRL – Get Free Report) were up 23.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 1,151,029 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 459% from the average daily volume of 205,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$23.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.84.

Salazar Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Curipamba project that consists of seven concessions located in Ecuador.

