Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share and revenue of $108.02 million for the quarter.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, analysts expect Sandy Spring Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $27.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.96. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.52 and a 12-month high of $39.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 302.22%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SASR

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.