Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) Shares Down 6.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX – Get Free Report) traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.03 ($0.04). 527,062 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 392,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.23 ($0.04).

Get Serinus Energy alerts:

Serinus Energy Trading Down 6.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of -0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Serinus Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Serinus Energy plc is an international oil company with operations in Romania and Tunisia. The focus of the Company is to enhance shareholder value by growing oil and gas production through the efficient allocation of capital.

Through our large and extensive land base, the Company has identified a significant future opportunity set that provides growth beyond our existing production and development projects.

The management of Serinus has extensive experience and a proven track record of prudent oversight in the allocation of shareholder capital.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Serinus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serinus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.