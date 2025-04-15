Shaftesbury Capital (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) Trading 14.9% Higher – Here’s Why

Shaftesbury Capital PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 14.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.62 and last traded at $1.62. 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 5,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Shaftesbury Capital to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.

Shaftesbury Capital Trading Up 14.9 %

Shaftesbury Capital Company Profile

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average is $1.81.

Shaftesbury Capital PLC ("Shaftesbury Capital") is the leading central London mixed-use REIT and is a constituent of the FTSE-250 Index. Our property portfolio, valued at £4.8 billion at December 2023, extends to 2.9 million square feet of lettable space across the most vibrant areas of London's West End.

Featured Articles

