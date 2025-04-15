Short Interest in Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Declines By 66.1%

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a decline of 66.1% from the March 15th total of 82,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Standard Chartered Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCBFF opened at $11.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Standard Chartered has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $16.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average of $12.76.

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter. Standard Chartered had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 8.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Standard Chartered will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standard Chartered Increases Dividend

Standard Chartered Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.88%.

(Get Free Report)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.