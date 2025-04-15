Short Interest in Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Increases By 311.8%

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,508,000 shares, a growth of 311.8% from the March 15th total of 3,766,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11,077.1 days.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Stock Performance

Shares of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) stock opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.63. Tingyi has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $1.61.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Company Profile

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

