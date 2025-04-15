Short Interest in Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Increases By 311.8%

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,508,000 shares, a growth of 311.8% from the March 15th total of 3,766,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11,077.1 days.
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Stock Performance
Shares of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) stock opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.63. Tingyi has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $1.61.
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tingyi (Cayman Islands)
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Why NVIDIA Stock Could Soar Despite Wall Street Downgrades
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Top 3 Large Cap Stocks Insiders Bought in Q1: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- 3 Hot New IPOs Defying the 2025 Market Slump
Receive News & Ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.