Short Interest in Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) Increases By 180.0%

Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 180.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wereldhave Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WRDEF opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.76 and a 200 day moving average of $15.35. Wereldhave has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $16.87.

Wereldhave Company Profile

Wereldhave N.V. (the Company) is an investment company that invests in real estate (shopping centers and offices). The property portfolio of Wereldhave N.V. and its subsidiaries (the Group') is located in Belgium, France and the Netherlands. The Group is principally involved in leasing investment property under operating leases.

