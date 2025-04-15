Short Interest in Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Drops By 95.5%

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 95.5% from the March 15th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Wynn Macau to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Shares of WYNMY opened at $6.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.29. Wynn Macau has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $10.79.

Wynn Macau, Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of integrated destination casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 468,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with guest rooms, suites, and villas; and food and beverage outlets.

