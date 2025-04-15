Short Interest in Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) Decreases By 71.7%

Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 959,100 shares, a decrease of 71.7% from the March 15th total of 3,391,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Yamada Stock Performance

YMDAF opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average of $2.89. Yamada has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $3.10.

About Yamada

Yamada Holdings Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer electronics retailing activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Denki business, Housing, Finance, and Environmental segments. The Denki business segment sells home appliances, such as televisions, refrigerators, and washing machines, as well as home information appliances comprising personal computers, and mobile phones.

