Short Interest in Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) Decreases By 71.7%

Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 959,100 shares, a decrease of 71.7% from the March 15th total of 3,391,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Yamada Stock Performance
YMDAF opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average of $2.89. Yamada has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $3.10.
About Yamada
