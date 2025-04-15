Short Interest in Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) Drops By 91.7%

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Zhongsheng Group Stock Performance
ZSHGY stock opened at $13.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.82. Zhongsheng Group has a 52 week low of $10.99 and a 52 week high of $22.69.
Zhongsheng Group Company Profile
