Short Interest in Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) Drops By 91.7%

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Zhongsheng Group Stock Performance

ZSHGY stock opened at $13.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.82. Zhongsheng Group has a 52 week low of $10.99 and a 52 week high of $22.69.

Zhongsheng Group Company Profile

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale and service of motor vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company operates 4S dealerships for various automobile brands consisting of luxury automobile brands, including Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, BMW, Audi, Jaguar Land Rover, Porsche, and Volvo; and mid-to-high end automobile brands, such as Toyota, Honda, and Nissan.

