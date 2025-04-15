SIMEC Atlantis Energy (LON:SAE) Trading 1.3% Higher – What’s Next?

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited (LON:SAE – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.35 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.34 ($0.03). Approximately 678,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 999,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.31 ($0.03).
SIMEC Atlantis Energy Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.41.
About SIMEC Atlantis Energy
SAE Renewables is a global developer, owner and operator of sustainable energy projects. SAE owns the world’s flagship tidal stream project, MeyGen. SAE is also the owner of the Uskmouth Power Station site that is being repurposed into a sustainable energy park, initially housing one of the UK’s largest battery energy storage projects.
