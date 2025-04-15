SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 544,961 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,345 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $21,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 250,218 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,002,000 after purchasing an additional 80,343 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,048,000. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SM Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 635,822 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,644,000 after purchasing an additional 24,701 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Price Performance

SM Energy stock opened at $21.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 3.75. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $51.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.94.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.09). SM Energy had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 28.63%. The firm had revenue of $852.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.44 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SM Energy will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SM Energy news, Director Barton R. Brookman, Jr. bought 7,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.36 per share, for a total transaction of $226,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,591.76. The trade was a 91.31 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on SM Energy from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Williams Trading set a $41.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on SM Energy from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

SM Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

