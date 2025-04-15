SolarMax Technology (NASDAQ:SMXT) and Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Critical Review

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Obayashi and SolarMax Technology”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Obayashi alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Obayashi $16.11 billion 0.58 $495.74 million $1.13 11.50 SolarMax Technology $22.99 million 2.25 $440,000.00 ($0.80) -1.41

Obayashi has higher revenue and earnings than SolarMax Technology. SolarMax Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Obayashi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Obayashi and SolarMax Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Obayashi 4.91% 7.12% 2.81% SolarMax Technology -107.57% N/A -47.62%

Risk & Volatility

Summary

Obayashi has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SolarMax Technology has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Obayashi beats SolarMax Technology on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Obayashi

(Get Free Report)

Obayashi Corporation engages in the construction business in Japan, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Oceania. The company constructs buildings, including offices, condominiums, commercial facilities, factories, hospitals, and schools; and civil engineering projects, such as tunnels, bridges, dams, river works, urban civil engineering structures, railroads, and expressways. It is also involved in the development and leasing of real estate properties in various locations, primarily in urban areas, as well as property management activities; solar, biomass, geothermal, and wind power generation business; and PPP and agriculture business. In addition, the company provides non-life insurance agency business. Further, it engages in the provision of urban redevelopment, contracted operations, and facility management services, as well as M&E design and construction activities. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About SolarMax Technology

(Get Free Report)

SolarMax Technology, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated solar energy company in the United States and China. The company engages in the sale and installation of photovoltaic and battery backup systems; sale of LED systems; and identifying and procuring solar farm projects for resale to third parties, as well as provision of engineering, procuring, and construction services for solar farm projects. It serves residential, commercial, and government customers. SolarMax Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Riverside, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Obayashi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obayashi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.